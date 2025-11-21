Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.73% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 63.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 142,680 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AESI opened at $8.56 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AESI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

