AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $1.31 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 260,338 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.6% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,305,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.