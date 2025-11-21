Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,432 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Datadog from $154.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

Datadog Stock Down 9.5%

DDOG opened at $159.57 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.74, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.37 and a 200-day moving average of $139.81.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $14,446,719.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,369.60. This trade represents a 88.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,909,743.76. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,132,226 shares of company stock worth $333,155,098. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

