Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sony Corporation $SONY

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Sony by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Sony by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Sony by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Stock Down 2.7%

SONY opened at $27.79 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cfra Research raised Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

