Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SHM stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

