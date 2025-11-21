Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $123.78.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

