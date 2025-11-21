Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $814.00.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 target price (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $519.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $469.24 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $686.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $731.75.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total value of $3,569,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,813,456.96. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

