B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hyperfine Earnings

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyperfine in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Hyperfine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HYPR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hyperfine from $0.68 to $0.85 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hyperfine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Hyperfine from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyperfine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.28.

Shares of NASDAQ HYPR opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Hyperfine has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 97.95% and a negative net margin of 378.17%.The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. Hyperfine has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyperfine by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,511,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 190,136 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

