B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Traeger Earnings

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Traeger in a research report issued on Sunday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Traeger’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

COOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Traeger Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of COOK stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.04 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. Traeger has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 118.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 138,603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 20.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,796 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Traeger by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 866,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 185,014 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

