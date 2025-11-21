B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 1,324 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day moving average is $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.