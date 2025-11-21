Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth $177,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Datadog by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $112,593,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 9.5%

DDOG opened at $159.57 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $201.69. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 514.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.37 and a 200 day moving average of $139.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,735,979.55. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $73,111,566.48. Following the sale, the director owned 219,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,909,743.76. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,132,226 shares of company stock worth $333,155,098 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

