Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,692 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,689 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,267,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,058 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,809 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,370,000 after purchasing an additional 646,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski acquired 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $151.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

