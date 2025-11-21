Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,392 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 552.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.98 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

