Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,945,577.04. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $32,252,997 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,721.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,646.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,657.10. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,400.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

