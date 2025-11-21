Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $29,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 110,614 shares of company stock valued at $53,085,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $366.66 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.75 and a 12 month high of $503.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

