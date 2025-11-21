Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $116,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 87.5% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,302.53.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $993.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,119.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,076.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

