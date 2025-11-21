Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $40,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in Ecolab by 32.4% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Mirabaud & Cie SA lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 5,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 144,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 133,192 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL opened at $261.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.14.

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $18,989,868.04. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

