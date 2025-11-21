Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $109.65 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,818 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.7% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $109,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 146.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $214.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $250.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.15.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

