Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $14.16 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,131 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average is $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. HSBC raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

