Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $142.77 Million Stock Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up about 2.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $142,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,277,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,332,000 after purchasing an additional 781,587 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $238,818,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $233,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,071,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,683,000 after acquiring an additional 377,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 155.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,092 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.29.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $383.13 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $372.31 and a 12-month high of $519.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.03.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.20% and a net margin of 22.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

