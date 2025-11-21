Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $15.38 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330,535 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Xylem were worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 90.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,000. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $138.08 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.13%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

