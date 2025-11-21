Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $17.25 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,347 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.55 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

