Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $19.78 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,455 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in First Solar were worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 126.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 69.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on First Solar from $232.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $217.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $245.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $281.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,219,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,904.82. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,308.80. This trade represents a 31.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

