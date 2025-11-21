Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $20.67 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,105 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.1%

C stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

