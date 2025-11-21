Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $52.03 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,812 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,777,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,724,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,774,000 after purchasing an additional 526,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,512,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,770,000 after buying an additional 1,336,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

