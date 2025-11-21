Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $91.83 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,959 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 1.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $91,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 target price on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

Republic Services stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.07 and a 200-day moving average of $234.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.43 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

