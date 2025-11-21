Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $96.50 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,516 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $96,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $123.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average is $131.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

