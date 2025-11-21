Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Research raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Dbs Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho raised Starbucks to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.3%

Starbucks stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

