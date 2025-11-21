Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chevron were worth $68,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $150.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average of $150.64. The company has a market cap of $302.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

