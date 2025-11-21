Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,539 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $101,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

Union Pacific stock opened at $221.34 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.59 and a 200 day moving average of $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

