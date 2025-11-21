Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 55,578 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF $HYBB

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,578 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,821,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,164,000 after acquiring an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,886 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA HYBB opened at $46.92 on Friday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $405.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.39.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

