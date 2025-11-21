Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 908 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $51,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in Elevance Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.33.

Shares of ELV opened at $313.70 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $458.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

