Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Stake in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,601,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,595,000. Amrize accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amrize during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,041,000. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Bislett Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,029,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,223,200. The trade was a 3.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $94,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,711.72. The trade was a 67.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,480.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRZ. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amrize in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amrize from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Amrize from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Amrize and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amrize currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.58. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.62.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

