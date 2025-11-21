Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370,741 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $124,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sabra R. Purtill purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.95 per share, with a total value of $98,077.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,219.65. This trade represents a 51.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,131.04. This trade represents a 24.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares worth $1,889,171. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.3%

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $221.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.