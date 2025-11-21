Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 985,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120,140 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Walmart were worth $96,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 133,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,835,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $853.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

