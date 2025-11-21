Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,257 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CRH were worth $28,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,405,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,912,385,000 after buying an additional 649,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CRH by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,558 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CRH by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,630,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,604,000 after purchasing an additional 807,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CRH by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,185,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,201,000 after purchasing an additional 354,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,667,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,185,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.74. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

