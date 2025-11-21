Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,594 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,445,000 after buying an additional 1,124,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,801,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,833,000 after buying an additional 230,967 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,477,000 after buying an additional 3,092,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,478 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

Dynatrace stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,602 shares of company stock worth $2,021,259. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

