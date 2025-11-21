Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 30,678 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,678 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $28,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 13.2% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

