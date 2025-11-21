Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 4,027 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $599.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The company has a market cap of $746.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

