Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 42,914 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,914 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $29,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,804. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.82, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.68 and its 200 day moving average is $157.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

