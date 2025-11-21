Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 45,347 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,347 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $89,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headwater Capital Co Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd now owns 280,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 107.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.51 and a 200 day moving average of $244.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

