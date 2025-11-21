Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 51,060 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51,060 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.2% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $72,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $102.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $111.00 price target on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

