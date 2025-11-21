Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,079 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Waters were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 15.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,070,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,131,757,000 after buying an additional 416,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,125,000 after acquiring an additional 276,433 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,028,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 307.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waters by 121.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 389,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,064,000 after acquiring an additional 213,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $378.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.58.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. Equities analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price target on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.57.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

