Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,256 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $23,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Arete upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.49.

Shares of CRWD opened at $501.31 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.27, a P/E/G ratio of 122.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

