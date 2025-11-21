Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,961 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $66,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,555 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,579,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.87.

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,167.92. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $20,414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 175,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,096,492.30. This represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 85,799 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,376 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $282.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

