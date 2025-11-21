Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 91,323 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 91,323 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $52,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $551,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,406,936.39. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,058,156. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $225.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $214.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

