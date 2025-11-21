Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $19.13 Million Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF $EWH

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 963,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 738.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,195,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,692 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,308,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 383,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 75,761 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $663.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

