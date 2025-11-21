Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,622 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.12%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

