Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,722 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF $SPBO

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.