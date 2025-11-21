Bank of Montreal Can Invests $237,000 in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $RRR

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 20.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,478,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,484,000 after purchasing an additional 421,723 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,773,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after buying an additional 171,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after buying an additional 154,839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.32. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 59.86% and a net margin of 9.52%.The firm had revenue of $475.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Red Rock Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

